Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 7,248 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of Heska worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.58. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $79.96 and a 52-week high of $275.94.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.20.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

