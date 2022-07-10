Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,056 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,174,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA opened at $34.34 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.