Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

