Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 239,683 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Trimble by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 360,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,540 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

