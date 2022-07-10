Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,797 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CMS Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

