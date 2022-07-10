Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.58 Million Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.45% of NOW worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NOW by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.68. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

