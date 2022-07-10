Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219,504 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Rambus worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $85,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after buying an additional 609,340 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $11,026,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $8,613,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 930,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Rambus stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,588.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,616. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.