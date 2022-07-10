Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.67 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,411 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,029,000 after buying an additional 112,167 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,003,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $76,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,299,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after buying an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITCI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

