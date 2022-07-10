Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.72% of Funko worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 0.4% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,850 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,004 shares in the company, valued at $204,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,706 shares of company stock worth $9,027,503. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

