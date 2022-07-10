Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.59 Million Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 182.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.31% of SJW Group worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SJW Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.55.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.24%.

SJW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

