Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.80 Million Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,397 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,784 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.91% of Hanmi Financial worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

