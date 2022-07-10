Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 354.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of CNX Resources worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3,767.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $24.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

CNX Resources Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.