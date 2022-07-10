Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Mandiant worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

