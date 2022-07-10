Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.18 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,415,681 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

