Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.23 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,948 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.44% of Stewart Information Services worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 252,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STC opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,809.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $394,965. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

