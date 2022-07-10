Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of CareDx worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $26.26 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

