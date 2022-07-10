Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $7.72 Million in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of NorthWestern as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in NorthWestern by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NorthWestern by 65,632.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWE stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $65.62.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.