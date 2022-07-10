Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,444 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Resideo Technologies worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 70,239 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 296,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REZI stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.21. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

