Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,414 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.69% of TimkenSteel worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE TMST opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $809.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.80.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

