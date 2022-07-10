Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,014 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of Progress Software worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

