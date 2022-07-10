Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 182,461 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,461 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

