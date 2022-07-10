Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 26,230 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,028,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

PCAR opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

