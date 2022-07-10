Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 30,317 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.44% of Establishment Labs worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Madryn Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,475,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.12. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 70.10% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,485 shares in the company, valued at $175,043,952.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,700. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

