Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 32,165 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of SPX worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in SPX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after buying an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.