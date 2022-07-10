Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 36,911 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.42% of PC Connection worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 156,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $4,044,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $43.82 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.63.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $788.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,201,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,530,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

