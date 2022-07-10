Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 42,367 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 175.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.30% of Stepan worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stepan by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $98.45 on Friday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

