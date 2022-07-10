Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin Electric worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $821,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

