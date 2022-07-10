Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 263,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

