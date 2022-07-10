Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 263,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TPH opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.44.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
