Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Wix.com worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 78.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wix.com by 12.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 180.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $5,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.45. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

