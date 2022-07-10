Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.35% of Federal Signal worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,877,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE:FSS opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

