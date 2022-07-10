Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,088 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $281.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.76. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.56 and a 12-month high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

