Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 112,717 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,717 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of BOX worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,303,000 after acquiring an additional 434,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BOX by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,280,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,249,800. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.