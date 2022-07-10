Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,219,129 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,219,129 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.83% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 313,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 99,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 742,430 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 919,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after buying an additional 87,494 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

