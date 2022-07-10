Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 127,556 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127,556 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Cirrus Logic worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $72.04 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $95.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

