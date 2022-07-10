Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 17,975 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 28.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $94,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $491,934 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

