Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 32,394 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

