Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 36,347 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,347 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Medpace worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Medpace by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $156.72 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.02. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

