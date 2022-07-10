Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 619,473 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 619,473 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $142.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

