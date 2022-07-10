Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 82,259 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,259 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Mueller Water Products worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 133,836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

