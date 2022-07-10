Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 89,995 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,995 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dover by 39.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.89. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

