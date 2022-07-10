Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Ceridian HCM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after buying an additional 1,627,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,532,000 after buying an additional 436,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after buying an additional 224,256 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after buying an additional 187,146 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,361,000 after buying an additional 172,351 shares during the period.

CDAY stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

