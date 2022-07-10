Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Copa by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Copa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,740,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,853,000 after purchasing an additional 79,814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Copa by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

NYSE CPA opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.40. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Copa Profile (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.