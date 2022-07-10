Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.83 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.23. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $253.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.