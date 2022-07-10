Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115,763 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Vistra worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and have sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 87.65%.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

