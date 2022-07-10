Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

