Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.16% of RE/MAX worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $476.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.31.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 40,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $882,843.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,008,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,066,314.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 22,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $538,108.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,064,109 shares in the company, valued at $49,332,205.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.