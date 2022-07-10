Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.