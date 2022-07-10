Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Acquires 239 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 3.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.73. The company has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

