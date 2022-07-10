Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $7.26 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 4.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 85,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $230,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average is $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

