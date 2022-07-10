Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.89% of Bandwidth worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 102,825 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,344 shares of company stock worth $29,725. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Bandwidth stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

